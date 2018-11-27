Aamir Khan apologises to fans over Thugs of Hindostan debacle

Bollywood star Aamir Khan apologised to the fans for failing to meet their expectation with Thugs of Hindostan.

He has taken full responsibility for the debacle. The actor was interacting with the media at the second edition of Cinestaan India’s Storyteller Script Contest 2018, along with writers Juhi Chaturvedi and Anjum Rajabali.

“I would like to take full responsibility for that [Thugs]. You can be sure that we tried our level best. There are people who have liked the film a lot and we would like to thank them. We are happy that they liked the film but that’s a minority. Majority of the people did not like the film and we are aware of the fact. So, there is no doubt that we did go wrong,” he said.

“I want to apologise to the viewers who came to watch my film in the theatres as I was not able to entertain them despite trying my best. But those who came with so many expectations did not enjoy the film and I am feeling very bad about it,” Aamir remarked.

Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film was one of the most anticipated Bollywood movies of the year. However, it was widely criticised by the audience and critics.

The action-adventure film is about a thug whose gang poses a serious challenge to the British Raj during the 19th century. The star-studded cast included Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Amitabh and Aamir teamed up for the first time in this highly anticipated movie.