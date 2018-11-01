A new Prince documentary series is coming to Netflix

November 1, 2018

Photo: AFP

Famed producer, director and screenwriter Ava DuVernay is working on Netflix’s new multi-part documentary on Prince, Variety reported. 

The 46-year-old director was the mastermind behind Selma and A Wrinkle in Time. 

“Prince was a genius and a joy and a jolt to the senses,” she wrote. “The only way I know how to make this film is with love. And with great care. I’m honoured to do so and grateful for the opportunity entrusted to me by the estate.”

 

DuVernay reportedly has the full support of the singer’s family and estate, which has granted her access to his recordings and unreleased music.

Prince, whose full name was Prince Rogers Nelson, died of an accidental overdose of the opioid fentanyl in April 2016.

The release date has yet to be revealed.

 

 
 
 

