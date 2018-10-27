Whose biryani is the best? German ambassador weighs in on Karachi vs Lahore debate

A debate as old as time resurfaced on Twitter recently: who has better biryani, Lahore or Karachi?

German Ambassador Martin Kobler, known for his quirky pictures enjoying the little things in Pakistan, weighed in on the matter. Sort of.

He posted a picture of himself eating biryani in Lahore, calling it delicious.

And once again: enjoying delicious Biryani at Biryani King in #Lahore. What a mix of spices! Great place to have a quick lunch! pic.twitter.com/ocZwf80DJL — Martin Kobler (@KoblerinPAK) October 25, 2018

His innocent tweet revived the old rivalry between the two cities and this time the matter was settled with the help of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Shah invited Ambassador Kobler to Karachi to have some biryani after seeing his tweet. They feasted on mutton and chicken biryani, which the ambassador said was “VERY VERY DELICIOUS”.

What a surprise! Just seen @CMSindhOfficial Murad Ali Shah in #Karachi. He has seen my tweet yday when I had biryani in #Lahore. What a nice gesture to invite me to taste karachi biryani. It was VERY VERY DELICIOUS! Mutton and chicken and tasty raita! Thanks CM! @presscmsindh pic.twitter.com/4ZbSYWdb6P — Martin Kobler (@KoblerinPAK) October 26, 2018

This wasn’t convincing enough for some people and many asked him to declare a winner, so Kobler tweeted “No reason to be upset. Your CM convinced me that it’s best to eat biryani in its hometown Karachi.” Well, that settles that.