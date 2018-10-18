What are those little white bumps on your skin and how do you get rid of them?

Have you noticed little white or yellow bumps on your face and wondered what they are? Well, they’re called Milia and here’s what you need to know about them.

Milia are small keratin filled cysts that appear underneath the skin, according to RSVP Live.

They can appear anywhere on the body but are most commonly found on the nose, eyelid, cheeks and the delicate under eye area.

They appear in all ages and ethnicities and are very common in newborns.

There are lots of reasons why milia appear. A build-up of dead skin that gets trapped beneath the surface, due to skin trauma or lifestyle habits like smoking or not getting enough sleep can be causing these little bumps.

But more and more beauty experts are seeing those pesky little bumps cropping up due to using oil based beauty products or anti-ageing, richer eye cremes.

How to treat them

Although incredibly tempting, do not squeeze these little guys! Milia are very treatable and you don’t want to make the problem worse with scarring or infection.

Very often they will disappear on their own. If it’s really affecting you however, you have a number of options.

Consider visiting a salon where they will make a tiny incision and remove the build-up, this is a quick and usually painless procedure with instant results. You can also opt for laser treatment or a chemical peel.

A topical retinoid cream or serum can also help exfoliate the problem area.

If the milia are reoccurring , you may need to see a dermatologist.

How to prevent them

Prevention is better than a cure and you can do your bit to avoid getting milia in the first place

Gently exfoliate, follow a good skincare regime and try to follow a healthy lifestyle. Be particularly careful with oil based moisturisers and eye creams.

Follow the directions on your products. Many of us are tempted to apply creams too close to our eyes or put too much product on our skin. And make sure not to use creams that are too rich for your skin type.