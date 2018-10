Villain Venom is box office hero in US

Superhero blockbuster Venom saved the day at the North American box office this weekend, pulling in an estimated $80 million in ticket sales, industry tracker Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.

The film, the official launch of Sony’s Marvel Universe, stars Tom Hardy as a journalist who becomes the host for an alien symbiote that gives him superpowers.

The character is a villain in the Spider-Man comic book world.

Despite being panned by critics, the movie comfortably broke the October opening weekend record by more than $20 million, according to Box Office Mojo figures.

In second place was another new release, musical romance A Star Is Born, which took in $41.25 million.

The third remake of the 1937 film of the same name, it marks the directing debut of Bradley Cooper, who stars as a musician who discovers and falls in love with a young singer played by pop superstar Lady Gaga.

Third place went to Warner Bros.’s Smallfoot, with earnings of $14.9 million in its second weekend. The comic family animation tells the story of a group of Yeti who come across a human, with voicing by Channing Tatum, LeBron James and Danny DeVito.

Coming in fourth was last weekend’s champion, Universal’s Night School, whose earnings dropped nearly $16 million to $12.3 million this weekend. The raucous comedy stars Kevin Hart as one student in a class of misfits working toward high school diplomas under the firm tutelage of Tiffany Haddish.

Fifth place went to Universal’s family-friendly offering The House With a Clock in Its Walls, which slipped from third place last weekend with takings of $7.3 million.

Rounding out this weekend’s top 10 were:

A Simple Favor ($3.4 million)

The Nun ($2.6 million)

Hell Fest ($2.1 million)

Crazy Rich Asians ($2.1 million)

The Predator ($900,000)