Vaping may be worse than smoking ordinary cigarettes

Do you even vape bro? Well you shouldn’t. Vaping may be worse for you than traditional smoking, according to a new study.

Greek researchers have found that flavorings in e-cigarettes inflame the lungs. Experiments, conducted on mice, showed that even in the short term, the inflammation they caused was similar to or worse than conventional cigarettes, reported The Sun.

“The observed detrimental effects in the lung upon e-cigarette vapor exposure in animal models highlight the need for further investigation of safety and toxicity of these rapidly expanding devices worldwide,” Dr Constantinos Glynos said.

The researchers conducted their experiment by exposing different groups of mice to cigarette smoke, various e-cig vapors or clean air four times each day, with every session separated by 30-minute smoke-free intervals.

The findings, published in the American Journal of Physiology, show e-cigarettes and refills are not well regulated and their long-term effects on health are unknown.

“Electronic cigarettes are advertised as a less harmful nicotine delivery system or as a new smoking cessation tool. Our findings suggest that exposure to e-cig vapor can trigger inflammatory responses and adversely affect respiratory system mechanics,” said Dr Glynos, who is from the University of Athens.

“We conclude that both e-cig vaping and conventional cigarette smoking negatively impact lung biology,” he said.

His findings follow a British study published earlier this year that also suggested vaping is more harmful than previously thought.

University of Birmingham scientists extracted cells from lung samples provided by healthy non-smokers and exposed them to e-cig fluid, condensed vapor or nothing for 24 hours. Exposure to the vapor increased cell death and the production of inflammatory chemicals.

Public Health England says e-cigs are 95% safer than traditional cigarettes. And it suggest smokers should consider switching to vaping in a bid to help them quit. But critics warn that vaping may cause lung disease, keep people hooked on nicotine, or act as a route into smoking for kids.