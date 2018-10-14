UK’s Princess Eugenie proves scars are beautiful at her wedding

Scars are beautiful and even princesses have (and flaunt) them. Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Princess Eugenie got married on October 12 in Windsor and her wedding dress was specially designed to show off the scars from the scars from the life-changing spinal surgery she underwent as a child.

The Queen’s granddaughter wore a custom made gown by Peter Pilotto and she specifically requested a low back to show the scar, reported Mirror.

Her gown featured a neckline that folds around the shoulders to a low back that drapes into a flowing full length train, Buckingham Palace said.

Eugenie has previously spoken about the importance of showing “people your scars” as she paid tribute to the hospital which performed surgery on her back as a child.

Eugenie was diagnosed with scoliosis, a condition in which a person’s spine is curved, when she was just 12 years old.

She underwent surgery at the Royal National Orthopedic Hospital in 2002, and had two 12 inch titanium rods placed in her back.

The procedure took eight hours, and Eugenie was in intensive care for three days afterwards. She then spent a further week in the hospital before being discharged.

She made a full recovery, and is not expected to need any more surgery for the condition

Eugenie’s mother Sarah Ferguson revealed that Dr Jan Lehovsky, who performed the surgery, would attend the royal wedding along with other NHS staff.