UK police search for thief who looks exactly like Ross from Friends

The hunt for a Ross Geller “lookalike” goes on as the real star has cleared his name in a social media video.

The Blackpool Police had shared the CCTV still of a man clutching a crate of beer and asked for people’s help to identify him.

The fans of the television show Friends couldn’t help but notice the similarity between the suspect and David Schwimmer.

Scottish police shared the post and warned the members of the public to “keep away” from the suspect. “He is known to have studied Karate and we believe he has mastered the art of Unagi, the state of total awareness,” they wrote.

One Facebook user, referencing the Friends theme song, wrote: “I don’t think it’s been this guy’s day, his week, his month or even his year…..”

Schwimmer joined in the act and shared a video on social media in which he can be seen furtively glancing at a camera as he walks through a convenience store clutching cans of beer.

“Officers, I swear it wasn’t me,” he wrote in the post.

As you can see, I was in New York.

To the hardworking Blackpool Police, good luck with the investigation.#itwasntme pic.twitter.com/EDFF9dZoYR — schwim (@DavidSchwimmer) October 24, 2018

In response, Lancashire Constabulary replied: “Thank you to everyone for your speedy responses.

“We have investigated this matter thoroughly and have confirmed that David Schwimmer was in America on this date. We’re so sorry it has to be this way.”

Schwimmer starred in Friends from 1994 until its finale in 2004.