Top Chef contestant Fatima Ali says she has one year left to live

Former Top Chef contestant and Pakistani chef Fatima Ali announced she has one year left to live in a heartbreaking essay.

She wrote an essay for Bon Appétit in which she spoke about how the cancer she and her doctors had thought was gone is back in her hip and femur.

She was diagnosed with Erwings Sarcoma not long after competing on the 15th season of the cooking show in 2017.

“It’s funny, isn’t it? When we think we have all the time in the world to live, we forget to indulge in the experiences of living,” she wrote in the essay, titled ‘I’m a chef with terminal cancer. This is what I’m doing with the time I have left’.

“When that choice is yanked away from us, that’s when we scramble to feel. I am desperate to overload my senses in the coming months, making reservations at the world’s best restaurants, reaching out to past lovers and friends, and smothering my family, giving them the time that I so selfishly guarded before,” Ali wrote.

The 29-year-old said she once dreamed of opening her own restaurant. She arrived in the US from Pakistan at 18 and attended the Culinary Institute of America.

“I was always deathly afraid of being average in any way, and now I desperately wish to have a simple, uneventful life,” wrote Ali.

After her essay was published her social media was flooded with messages of support, especially from other Top Chef contestants.