Blind Pakistani paraglider feels no fear

October 13, 2018

Everybody wants to feel the thrill of solo-flying but very few people have the courage to step up to the challenge.

These visually-impaired youngsters of Pakistan are setting new examples of bravery by competing in the world of blind paragliding.

 
 
 

See Also

School in Swat home to children of militants and martyrs

October 13, 2018 7:39 pm

Blind Pakistani paraglider feels no fear

October 13, 2018 7:35 pm

A Swat school where war orphans unlearn hatred

October 13, 2018 7:14 pm

DG ISPR demands proof of poll rigging accusations against army if anyone has any

October 13, 2018 7:12 pm

QEA Trophy: Junaid takes seven as HBL dismiss SNGPL for 35 runs

October 13, 2018 3:35 pm

These paragliders prove you don’t need sight to soar​​

October 13, 2018 3:26 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Farooq Baloch

Samaa Digital

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.