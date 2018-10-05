The Wedding Atelier had everything you could want for your dream wedding

Weddings are expensive. The location, food and decor all costs a lot but these days, nothing compares to the bride’s outfits. Not everyone can afford to drop a million on a single outfit but everyone loves high fashion.

But if you too love to window shop (and maybe actually splurge and buy some designer wear) The Wedding Atelier in Karachi was the place for you.

The two-day wedding exhibition by Carbon Events showcased the best and brightest of wedding essentials and answered the questions of concerned brides and their families. There were a whopping 116 vendors at the event.

From a range of gorgeous furniture, stunning jewelry, traditional and quirky khussas to go with a mehndi outfit, dessert trays and ideas for gift wrapping, there were all sorts of wedding décor items available under one roof.

Deepak Perwani, who is one of the biggest names in Pakistani fashion, said that being a South-Asian country, weddings are one of our biggest events and people get really excited for them. “A lot of people are taking inspiration for wedding themes from films now,” he said. “We just did a Cinderella wedding because the bride wanted to wear a Cinderella outfit.”

Designers like Sana Safinaz, Sania Maskatiya, Tena Durrani, Nida Azwer, Zara Shahjahan, Deepak Perwani, Zainab Chottani and Talha Batla of Hilal Silk Palace displayed their ensembles and accessories at the event.

Ansab Jahangir’s collection was also really impressive. Ayeza Khan walked the ramp for the brand in a red ensemble with detailed gold embroidery on it.

Sara Ali of Sara Salon gave a makeup demo at the event, inspiring some brides-to-be for their wedding makeup looks.

Designer Mohsin Saeed believes that fashion, like jewelry, art, carpets and shawls, should be cherished. “It’s better to buy an expensive outfit and cherish it, instead of buying outfits that cost less,” he said. “They are likely to be of bad quality and won’t last long.”

Beautiful seashell clutches were available at one of the stalls, perfect for those who are on the lookout for unique accessories.

Yum by Amna displayed gorgeous three-tiered wedding cakes at the exhibition.

Sara Chapra, CEO of Carbon Events, who has been in the business for over 20 years, feels that every bride deserves the best wedding. She said that a campaign called ‘My Big Fat Karachi Wedding’ will be launched to make couple’s dreams come true by organising their dream weddings.

She said that these days, women are tech-savvy and aware of what is happening on social media. They know what the best designer’s clothes look like.

“Even if something is expensive, that doesn’t mean a bride can’t dream of wearing it,” she said. “We are targeting all demographics – from Malir to Mangophir.” People who visited the exhibition were given gifts, discounts and coupons.