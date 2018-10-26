The shampoo and lipstick you use may not be as safe as you think

Companies feed us a lot of products claiming that they are good for our health and handy to own but with great convenience comes great responsibility — the responsibility to research what we are consuming.

SAMAA Digital has compiled a list of products that you should be careful about when shopping for.

Shampoos

Some shampoos contain sodium chloride or salt. Shampoos and conditioners use salt to make the consistency of hair thicker but as common sense suggests, salt can make the scalp drier, itchier and prone to hair loss. The chemical strips your hair of natural moisture and leave it frizzy and weak.

Shampoos advertised as having fragrances are often loaded with chemicals that increase allergies, dermatitis, respiratory distress and even effect the reproductive system. In addition to cancer and asthma, these fragrant shampoos could also cause hair loss.

Related: Here’s how you can give yourself a relaxing hair spa at home

Lipsticks

Lead contains neurotoxin, which has an immediate effect on the brain. It is highly harmful to anyone who comes in contact with it

Lead in lipsticks is one reason why women get dark lips. Men are also exposed to lead from men’s hair dye. Its not the only metal present in the product as research has proven the presence of toxic metals in cosmetics like chromium, aluminum and manganese.

Low amounts of lead cause weakness, increased blood pressure and anemia while high exposure can lead to brain and kidney damage.

A safe way to check a lipstick for lead content is by applying some on your hand and then rubbing it with 24 to 14 karat gold ring. If the lipstick turns black, it contains lead and you should throw it away.

Deodorants

Parabens present in deodorants, body washes, shampoos and face cleansers should be avoided as they put users at an increased risk of breast cancer. These chemicals are absorbed by the skin and have shown up in biopsy samples of breast tumours.