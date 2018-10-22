The claims that Anu Malik is a sexual predator are true: Alisha Chinai

Alisha Chinai has come forward in support of the women saying they have been harassed by Anu Malik. She says all their claims are true.

Chinai recorded hit songs with music composer Malik during the 1990s. “Every word said and written about Anu Malik is true. I stand by all the women who have finally spoken up,” she said to The Asian Age. “May they find peace and closure in their lives.”

The singer had taken Malik to court in the 1990s for molesting her.

Recently, Shweta Pandit accused Malik of sexually harassing her when she was 15 years old. She called Malik a “paedophile” in a Twitter post and urged others exploited by him to speak up.

On Saturday, two more women came forward to accuse Malik of sexual harassment. One alleged that the composer had “rubbed his body” against her and upon confrontation, apologised meekly. The other alleged that she was sexually harassed by him seven years ago due to which she refused participation in the Indian Idol 10 as a wild card entry.

In the wake of the numerous allegations levied against Malik, he has been fired from the singing reality show Indian Idol by Sony Entertainment Television.