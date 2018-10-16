Pakistani supermodel Ayyan Ali is returning to Pakistan soon, she announced on Tuesday.

“After getting done with my ongoing medical treatment and final checkup soon would be coming back to my Pakistan,” she tweeted.

Hello everyone!Hope ya all doing well 🙂

This little cutest munchkin is my best friend’s daughter!!!

After getting done with my ongoing medical treatment & final check ups soon would be coming back to my Pakistan!!! pic.twitter.com/OnGDwPta9W — Ayyan (@AYYANWORLD) October 16, 2018

Ayyan was arrested in March 2015 on charges of money laundering after Customs officials recovered $506,000 from her luggage at the Islamabad airport.

She was indicted by a Customs court in November 2015 for attempting to smuggle the money. However, she pleaded not guilty.

She left for Dubai for ‘medical treatment’ in February 2017 after her name was taken off the no-fly list.