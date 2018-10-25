Stephen King sells movie rights to UK students for $1

What can you buy with a dollar? A pack of gum, a bottle of water and the rights to a Stephen King movie.

That’s right. For student filmmakers at the Blaenau Gwent Film Academy in Wales, $1 was enough to buy the rights to a Stephen King work.

The horror writer sold the UK students movie rights to Stationary Bike, a story about a man who uses a stationary bike to improve his health. As he begins to imagine a more interesting landscape for his rides, things start to get weird.

Kevin Phillips, a tutor at the school, told The Boston Globe that the $1 deal is “great for our students who are fans of his writing and a great scoop for the academy.”

You won’t be seeing the kids’ efforts in your local multiplex. The purchase was made through King’s Dollar Babies programme, meaning they gave permission to make a noncommercial film.

King’s website currently lists 30 stories that are not under contract for movies, meaning they are “available for film students who want to try their hands at a Stephen King story.” Anyone can apply.

Phillips said his students, who range in age from seven to 18 years old, plan to start filming their project in around three months.