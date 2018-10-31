Sonakshi Sinha reveals her only Bollywood crush

October 31, 2018

Dabangg girl Sonakshi Sinha revealed her first crush and the man is no other Bollywood heartthrob Hrithik Roshan. She had a crush on him since her school life.

“Hrithik was my first crush in school and when his debut film Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai released in 2000, I went ballistic. He is the only actor whose posters I have had in my room. I used to send a boy from my house to his — we live five minutes from each other — every day with a different poster. I used to say, ‘Get me his autograph’. He is the only actor I have ever done that for,” she said.

During her career, Sinha has had quite a few top heroes play her leading men. She has shared the screen with Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Imran Khan, and Arjun Kapoor.  But sadly, the actress has not had a chance to work with her teen crush.

“Hrithik is someone I would love to work with, he has been my favourite since I was in class seven,” she said.

The actress also remarked that Hrithik is the only star for whom she has broken the rule of taking autographs from fellow celebrities.

 
 
 

