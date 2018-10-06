Singham to join Inspector Sangram Bhalrao in Simmba

Indian actor Ajay Devgn is returning to the Bollywood as Inspector Bajirao Singham in Ranveer Singh’s Simmba, an industry insider told Bollywood life.

Ranveer Singh is playing Inspector Sangram Bhalrao in Rohit Shetty’s film.

“It will be fun to see the two cops together,” the insider said. “Ajay’s Singham is a blockbuster addition to the film.”

Simmba is Ranveer Singh’s first masala film.

“Simmba is the type of film I loved as a kid,” Ranveer said. “The masala film is something that attracted me to become an actor in the first place.”

The film will be released on December 28.