Singer-composer Anu Malik dropped from Indian Idol following sexual harassment allegations

October 21, 2018

Photo: Hindustan Times

After four women, including singers Sona Mohapatra and Shweta Pandit, accused him of sexual harassment, composer-singer Anu Malik has been asked to step down as a judge on Indian Idol.

The channel that airs Indian Idol decided to drop Anu Malik as a judge on the show, reported Pinkvilla.

According to the report, the channel takes complaints of sexual harassment very seriously and has been discussing the issue ever since it came up. They decided to drop Malik as a judge for season 10 until investigations conclude.

Related: Nana Patekar walks out of Houseful 4 in the wake sexual harassment allegations

A source told the portal that he won’t be shooting for further episodes of the show.

Pandit, who debuted with Yash Raj Film’s Mohabbatein, took to Twitter and recounted the incident that occurred when she was 15. She said that Malik told her he would give her work if she kissed him. Earlier, Mohapatra had labelled him a sexual predator.

Malik had released a statement denying this, saying their cases had nothing to do with him.

 
 
 

