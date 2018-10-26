Sinead O’Connor converts to Islam, is now called Shuhada

October 26, 2018

Sinead O’Connor has converted to Islam and adopted a new name, Shuhada, reported People.

Last week, the Nothing Compares 2 U singer revealed on Twitter that she had converted to Islam. “This is to announce that I am proud to have become a Muslim,” O’Connor wrote on October 19, explaining that her new faith “is the natural conclusion of any intelligent theologian’s journey”.

“All scripture leads to Islam. Which makes all other scriptures redundant,” she added, before revealing she would henceforth be known by a new name. “I will be given a new name. It will be Shuhada.’”

In addition to changing her name on her Twitter page, the singer also replaced her profile picture with a photo that reads “Wear a hijab just do it” alongside the Nike swoosh logo. Additionally, her Twitter bio now reads, “PLEASE BE AWARE THAT IF YOU POST RACIST OR ANTI MUSLIM RHETORIC ON THIS PAGE YOU WILL BE BLOCKED.”

A day later, the Irish singer shared that she had been given her first hijab, writing that she wouldn’t be sharing a photo because it’s “intensely personal,” before humorously adding that there was a second reason she wouldn’t be posting a photo.

“I’m an ugly old hag,” she wrote. “But I’m a very, very, very happy old hag.”

Over the next couple of days, the Irish singer went on to share a number of photos of herself wearing a head covering, simply writing that she was “happy.”

In one of the images, she stood in front of a sign that read: “You have taken my body, you have taken my mind, you have taken my children but you will never take my voice.”

Practicing her Arabic skills, she went on to post an emotional video as she recited the Azaan, a call to prayer, for the first time.

Apologizing for her pronunciation mistakes, she explained that “emotions took me from my page…but they’ll be hundreds of others onstage to come.”

The musician was ordained as a priest in 1999 in a dissident Roman Catholic group.

She has previously spoken out against the abuses of the Catholic Church, even ripping up a photo of Pope John Paul II during a Saturday Night Live appearance in 1992.

 
 
 

