BabyMirzaMalik: Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome a baby boy

Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza welcomed a baby boy on Tuesday morning.

Malik took to Twitter to announce the birth of his son.

Excited to announce: Its a boy, and my girl is doing great and keeping strong as usual #Alhumdulilah. Thank you for the wishes and Duas, we are humbled 🙏🏼 #BabyMirzaMalik 👼🏼 — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) October 30, 2018

According to details, Sania gave birth in Hyderabad Deccan, India.

Earlier, Sania had announced that whenever she and Shoaib planned on having a child, the couple had decided it would carry the surname Mirza-Malik.

Congratulatory messages started pouring in from fans and friends.

Congrats to u both ALLAH bless ur family ameen — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) October 30, 2018

Wishing you both and your newborn many years of good health, love, and happiness.

Congratulations!! MashAllah!!🙂🙂 — Syeda Nain Abidi (@SyedaNain18) October 30, 2018

Dear Shoaib @realshoaibmalik and Sania @MirzaSania congrats on becoming Parents. Best wishes.

Baby has a birthday mate; you know him. #BabyMirzaMalik pic.twitter.com/4JOSlwZnlx — Asif Ghafoor (@peaceforchange) October 30, 2018

Bohot bohot mubarak my dearest @MirzaSania & @realshoaibmalik !!!! MashAllah. Wishing the best health & looooong life to both mommy & the darling baby boy!! 👶🏻 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #BabyMirzaMalik — MAWRA HOCANE (@MawraHocane) October 30, 2018

Congratulations to u both. May little one be blessed with all the happiness in this world and hereafter. ❤ — Bismah Maroof (@maroof_bismah) October 30, 2018

Some were worried about the fans of Shoaib and Sania would start fighting over the nationality and profession of the baby.

Congrats Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza for the #BabyMirzaMalik. Wishing you guys all the best for your new journey and lots of love 🤗 Mubarak to all the chachus (Pakistanis) and the mamus (Indians) too. Bus ab bachay ki nationality aur profession ka discussion na shuru kr dena🙈 — Faizan Najeeb 🇵🇰 (@mfaizannajeeb) October 30, 2018