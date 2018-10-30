#BabyMirzaMalik: Shoaib Malik, Sania Mirza welcome a baby boy

October 30, 2018

 

Photo: Courtesy Shoaib Malik’s Instagram

Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik and Indian tennis star Sania Mirza welcomed a baby boy on Tuesday morning.

Malik took to Twitter to announce the birth of his son.

According to details, Sania gave birth in Hyderabad Deccan, India.

Earlier, Sania had announced that whenever she and Shoaib planned on having a child, the couple had decided it would carry the surname Mirza-Malik.

Congratulatory messages started pouring in from fans and friends.

Some were worried about the fans of Shoaib and Sania would start fighting over the nationality and profession of the baby.

 
 
 

