Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy becomes first Pakistani to win the Eliasson Global Leadership Prize

Two-time Academy Award-winning filmmaker, journalist and activist Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy has become the first Pakistani to win the Eliasson Global Leadership Prize.

The filmmaker was selected from 825 nominees from 130 countries.

The prize was awarded by the Tällberg Foundation in New York in recognition of Chinoy’s extraordinary leadership.

The jury praised Chinoy for her increasingly insistent and effective leadership, not just in changing minds, but in addressing the facts that create outcomes that should be unacceptable in the 21st century.

Chinoy said she is honoured to receive the prize.

The Eliasson Global Leadership Prize is given annually to outstanding leaders from any country and any discipline whose work is innovative, optimistic, courageous, rooted in universal values and global in implication. Each prize winner receives $50,000.

The 2018 award winners include Spanish neurobiologist Rafael Yuste and Imam Omar Kobine Layama.