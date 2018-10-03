Shah Rukh Khan was a rock star till I sang for him: Abhijeet

October 3, 2018

Indian singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya has said that he made Shah Rukh Khan a rock star with his voice.

“Till the time I sang for Shah Rukh Khan, he was a superstar,” Abhijeet said at an award function. “When I stopped singing for him, he came down to Lungi Dance.”

Abhijeet has sung some melodious songs for Khan, including Chalte Chalte and Main Koi Aesa Geet Gaaun.

The singers said that his self-respect was hurt when he was ignored by Shah Rukh Khan.

“In Main Hoon Na, they showed everyone from a spot boy to everyone else, but the singers,” he added. “The same thing happened with Om Shanti Om.”

 
 
 

