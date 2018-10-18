Seven must-watch superhero movies for comic book fans

October 18, 2018

Superhero hero films are the latest trend in filmmaking. The production companies and actors are working tirelessly to release new superhero and supervillain movies.

Here is a list of seven superhero movies which are a must-watch for comic book lovers.

1. The Avengers

Three Avengers movies have been released and have earned billions on the box office. With the fourth instalment yet to be released, Infinity War became the first superhero movie to earn $2 million worldwide.

2. The Dark Knight trilogy

Christopher Nolan gave a dark look to the comic book character. Heath Ledger’s performance as Joker earned him a posthumous Oscar award for the Best Supporting Actor.

3. Spiderman trilogy

Sam Raimi-directed Spiderman saw an ensemble cast of Tobey McGuire, James Franco and Kirsten Dunst in lead roles. The series mostly concentrated on the superhero trying to discover more about his powers, emotions along with his friendship with Harry Osborne, and romance with Mary Jane Watson.

4. Suicide Squad

The most dangerous inmates of the Bellerive Prison’s are brought together to save the world. The film was criticised for its plot, but it managed to become the first film in DC Comics franchise to win an Oscar award for Best Makeup and Hair-styling.

5. Ant Man

Two Ant Man movies have been released so far and the superhero is set to appear in the next Avengers film as well. Paul Rudd plays Ant-Man, while Evangeline Lilly portrays his love interest Wasp.

6. X-Men

The X-Men film franchise was rebooted several years after the release of X-Men: The Last Stand. The new franchise told the story of how mutants Charles ‘X’ Xavier and Erik Lensherr aka Magneto join hands to form the ‘X-Men’. Three movies, First Class, Days of Future Past and Apocalypse, have earned millions of bucks across the world.

7. Black Panther

Black Panther has been directed by Ryan Coogler and stars Chadwick Boseman and Michael B Jordan. The film went on to become a blockbuster hit.

 
 
 

