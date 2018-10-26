Season of sweets: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa keeps alive traditional gurh-making process

October 26, 2018

The winter is around the corner and the harvest of sugarcane has started in Charsadda and other areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Locals in Charsadda have a centuries-old tradition of making sugar. Gurh (jaggery) is used as a substitute for refined sugar.

Almost 90% population of District Charsadda is associated with farming.

Cane is a huge and important crop of the area from which jaggery is made. First, cane juice is extracted through a machine, and then it is cooked in a large utensil for hours. The fuel is prepared from cane peel.

After being cooked for hours, the juice becomes thick and takes the form of jaggery. The people making it then mould it into shape.

Producing jaggery is a major source of earning for the farmers. They sell it to meet their yearly expenses and even pay for different functions, including weddings.

“We wait for this season to pay off our loans,” said a farmer.

With the government’s help, the production can be increased and jaggery could be exported to other countries too.

Jaggery production doesn’t only provide employment to locals, but people from other areas also flock to Charsadda with the hopes of earning money.

 

 
 
 

See Also

Charsadda’s conjoined twins to undergo surgery in London

October 15, 2018 10:59 am

Job alert: Large Pakistani businesses to hire more people in next six months

October 2, 2018 7:55 pm

Former PPP MPA’s residence attacked in Charsadda

October 1, 2018 11:38 pm

Six people shot dead in Charsadda after an argument escalated

August 12, 2018 10:17 am

Sherpao’s QWP up against Asfandyar’s ANP in Charsadda

July 24, 2018 2:00 pm

PIA told these conjoined twins they could only travel if they paid Rs0.6m

July 18, 2018 6:17 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Iftikhar Firdous

Farooq Baloch

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.