Sania and Shoaib name their baby Izhaan Mirza-Malik

October 31, 2018

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and her Pakistani cricketer husband Shoaib Malik have named their baby Izhaan Mirza-Malik.

Izhaan means God’s gift. Sania revealed in an earlier interview that the child will have the surname Mirza-Malik. “[T]hat’s where we stand as a family including my husband. He actually wants a daughter,” she said.

Malik announced on Twitter that Mirza was doing great as usual and thanked everyone for their wishes and prayers.

Mirza’s sister Anam Mirza also took to social media to express her happiness.

Malik and Mirza got married in 2010 and announced their pregnancy in April 2018. Mirza delivered their baby boy at Rainbow Hospital in Hyderabad, India on October 30.

 
 
 

