Salman Khan wants to work with Karan Johar again

October 18, 2018

AFP Photo

Bollywood’s Dabang Khan has said that he wants to work with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director again, Bollywood Life reported.

“Karan Johar is the busiest man in the Hindi film industry today,” Salman Khan said, urging the filmmaker to work with him again.

Talking about his role in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Khan said Johar told his sister Alvira that it was his first film and he has signed Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan. “Karan Johar said there is a small but important role for which I am looking for a star.”

Dabang Khan said that he met Karan Johar and told him he will work in the movie for his sister Alvira, Yash Johar and Shah Rukh.

“Today, he [Karan Johar] is one of the most successful directors and producer that we have in the industry.”

 
 
 

See Also

Production begins on Netflix’s latest Indian show – Bard of the Blood, starring Emraan Hashmi

October 15, 2018 9:26 am

Will Smith learns how to bhangra in India

October 10, 2018 10:35 am

Ask and you shall receive: Shah Rukh Khan accepts Malala’s invitation to visit Oxford University

October 8, 2018 1:20 pm

Singer Abhijeet slams Salman Khan for preferring Pakistani singers in his films

October 5, 2018 12:21 pm

Shah Rukh Khan was a rock star till I sang for him: Abhijeet

October 3, 2018 10:36 pm

Raj Thackeray’s MNS threatens Big Boss makers with violence if Tanushree enters house

October 3, 2018 6:48 pm

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.