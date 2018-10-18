Salman Khan wants to work with Karan Johar again

Bollywood’s Dabang Khan has said that he wants to work with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director again, Bollywood Life reported.

“Karan Johar is the busiest man in the Hindi film industry today,” Salman Khan said, urging the filmmaker to work with him again.

Talking about his role in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Khan said Johar told his sister Alvira that it was his first film and he has signed Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan. “Karan Johar said there is a small but important role for which I am looking for a star.”

Dabang Khan said that he met Karan Johar and told him he will work in the movie for his sister Alvira, Yash Johar and Shah Rukh.

“Today, he [Karan Johar] is one of the most successful directors and producer that we have in the industry.”