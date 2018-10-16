Saif Ali Khan still angry for being harassed 25 years ago

October 16, 2018

Saif Ali Khan has revealed that he was harassed 25 years ago and still gets angry about it.

This statement comes as the MeToo movement picks pace in India. Bollywood actors and celebrities have started sharing their experiences of harassment and assault.

The Sacred Games star revealed that he was harassed 25 years ago, even though the harassment was not of a sexual nature. “I am still angry about it,” Saif told Hindustan Times. “[I] don’t want to talk about it because I am not important today. Even when I think about what happened with me, I still get angry. Today, we have to look after women,” he added.

Without disclosing details, Saif said that the punishment for those found guilty is necessary in any case, whether old or new. Saif remarked that he does not want to work with harassers or abusers. “We all need to have the same attitude. I don’t want to work with them. We have to understand that how these people are behaving, it is not ok, it is disgusting,” the 48-year-old added.

 
 
 

