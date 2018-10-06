Sadaf Kanwal walks the ramp for Manish Malhotra at FWI18 in Qatar

October 6, 2018

Photo: vogueindia/instagram

Pakistani model Sadaf Kanwal walked the ramp in a beautiful blue Manish Malhotra ensemble at the first Fashion Weekend International show in Qatar.

The celebrated Nabila of N-Pro served as the official stylist for Manish Malhotra.

The show attracted star power like Aishwarya Rai Bachan, who was the showstopper.

Pakistani celebrities like actor Hamza Ali Abbasi, model Hasnain Lehri and filmmaker Azaan Sami Khan, son of singer Adnan Sami Khan, were also spotted at the event .

This was the first edition of the Fashion Weekend International 2018. Manish Malhotra showcased his fall/winter line.

 
 
 

