Raj Thackeray’s MNS threatens Big Boss makers with violence if Tanushree enters house

October 3, 2018

File Photo: AFP

Indian right wing group Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has warned the makers of Big Boss that they will have to face ‘violent behaviour’ if they invite Tanushree Dutta to the reality show.

The threats came after Ms Dutta accused actor Nana Patekar of sexually harassing her during a film shoot in 2008.

Nana Patekar denied that her accusations and his lawyer said Ms Dutta will face legal action for leveling false accusations against his client.

In an interview with Navbharat Times, Ms Dutta alleged that Raj Thackeray’s party threatened her at the behest of Mr Patekar.

“Amidst all this, the Mumbai police has reached out and offered their support,” she said. “They have promised me 24-hour police protection and have posted their armed personnel around my home.”

“Raj Thackeray is a goon and has got several like him in his party,” Dutta told Indian Express, saying that a person who attacks women can’t be a leader.

“The criminal minded leader wanted to replace Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray and he resorts to violence every now and then since he couldn’t get the position.”

 
 
 

See Also

Nana Patekar is sending a legal notice to Tanushree Dutta over harassment allegations

September 28, 2018 6:09 pm

Nirbhay Wadhwa replaces Salman Khan as Radhe Mohan in Tere Naam remake

September 26, 2018 10:16 pm

Former Miss India Tanushree Dutta accuses Nana Patekar of harassment

September 26, 2018 1:03 pm

Salman Khan to be booked for upsetting Hindu sentiment with ‘Loveratri’

September 13, 2018 5:23 pm

Katrina Kaif won’t co-host Big Boss 12: Salman Khan

September 6, 2018 10:50 pm

Katrina Kaif believes Salman Khan is a better actor than Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

August 30, 2018 5:06 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.