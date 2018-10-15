Production begins on Netflix’s latest Indian show – Bard of the Blood

After Vikram Chandra’s Sacred Games, Netflix has another Indian thriller lined up for adaptation – Bilal Siddiqi’s Bard of the Blood.

Production began Sunday in Leh and the show is expected to be released next year.

Bankrolled by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, the espionage tale will star Emraan Hashmi in the lead. The cast also includes Viineet Kumar Singh, Kirti Kulhari and Sobhita Dhulipala.



Bard of Blood is Siddiqi’s first novel, published in 2015 when he was 20, and written while he was still in college. At 300 pages, the novel traverses India, Iran, Afghanistan and Pakistan and flits between past and present as it tracks a tale of espionage and inter-state rivalry.

This is one of the most exciting stuff Red Chillies & ur team is doing my man. Love to u all. https://t.co/gKlUM7xYig — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 14, 2018

Shah Rukh took to Twitter to share his excitement about the show.