Priyanka Chopra’s friends throw her a bridal shower in New York

Ahead of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s wedding in December, the Quantico actress’s friends and family hosted a stunning bridal shower for the bride-to-be in New York.

The party in her honor was thrown by bridesmaids Mubina Rattonsey and Priyanka’s manager Anjula Acharia on Sunday with guests including Kelly Ripa, Lupita Nyong’o and Chopra’s future brother-in-law Kevin Jonas, his wife Danielle Jonas, and their daughter Alena.

As reported by US Magazine, at the party the DJ played Bollywood songs and several guests danced to the music. The bridesmaids also gave speeches in honor of their close friend.

Priyanka and Nick are reportedly getting married in Jodhpur, India in December. The couple was recently photographed at Jodhpur’s Mehrangarh Fort and the Umaid Bhawan Palace, which was widely believed to be a recce trip for the wedding destination.