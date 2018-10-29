Priyanka Chopra’s friends throw her a bridal shower in New York

October 29, 2018

Photo: AFP

Ahead of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’s wedding in December, the Quantico actress’s friends and family hosted a stunning bridal shower for the bride-to-be in New York.

The party in her honor was thrown by bridesmaids Mubina Rattonsey and Priyanka’s manager Anjula Acharia on Sunday with guests including Kelly Ripa, Lupita Nyong’o and Chopra’s future brother-in-law Kevin Jonas, his wife Danielle Jonas, and their daughter Alena.

Related: Nick Jonas buys $6.5m mansion for wife-to-be Priyanka Chopra

As reported by US Magazine, at the party the DJ played Bollywood songs and several guests danced to the music. The bridesmaids also gave speeches in honor of their close friend.

Priyanka and Nick are reportedly getting married in Jodhpur, India in December. The couple was recently photographed at Jodhpur’s Mehrangarh Fort and the Umaid Bhawan Palace, which was widely believed to be a recce trip for the wedding destination.

 
 
 

See Also

Nick Jonas buys $6.5m mansion for wife-to-be Priyanka Chopra

October 24, 2018 9:59 pm

Priyanka Chopra is ‘really excited’ about Meghan Markle’s pregnancy

October 21, 2018 9:35 am

Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar kick off The Sky Is Pink shooting in London

October 15, 2018 12:40 pm

Indian actress Tanushree Dutta takes #MeToo claims to police

October 7, 2018 8:15 pm

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas book historical Jodpur fort for wedding

October 5, 2018 10:11 pm

Sonali Bendre shares her new look

September 5, 2018 9:40 pm

 
 
 
 
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

Iftikhar Firdous

Farooq Baloch

Samaa Digital

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.