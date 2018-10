Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra and her fiance singer Nick Jonas will be tying the knot in November, SpotBoye reported.

According to the reports, they were in Jodhpur last week to finalise their wedding venue.

Priyanka has booked Jodhpur’s historical Mehrangarh Fort for her wedding. It will be a mix of an Indo-Western wedding.

Priyanka, 36, and Nick, 26, got engaged in August in Mumbai.