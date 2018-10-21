Priyanka Chopra is ‘really excited’ about Meghan Markle’s pregnancy

October 21, 2018

Priyanka Chopra is really excited about her good friend Meghan Markle’s pregnancy. 

Chopra said she hopes this new phase of motherhood will be “amazing” for the Duchess of Sussex.

Kensington Palace recently announced that Markle was pregnant and expecting to give birth in the spring of 2019.

Related: Megan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting

“I would, as a friend, just say that I’m really excited for her. I think this is a new phase in every woman’s life and I hope hers is as amazing as she wants it to be,” Chopra told People magazine at JBL Fest in Las Vegas.

Chopra, 36, and Markle, 37, have been close friends for several years. In May, the Quantico star attended Markle’s wedding with Prince Harry in England.

Last month, Chopra said that Markle is “doing amazing” after taking on the role as the Duchess of Sussex.

 
 
 

