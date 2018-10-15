Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar kick off The Sky Is Pink shooting in London

Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and other cast members of The Sky Is Pink are in London to start the next shooting schedule of their film. The movie will be released in 2019.

Chopra hinted that the shoot was beginning by sharing a photograph from the sets of the film. “It’s on,” she tweeted, sharing a photo on social media and tagging her fellow cast mates.

The picture was also shared by Akhtar and Rohit Saraf on their respective Instagram pages.

“I look forward to diving into this film…It’s very special to me. As soon I read it, I knew I had to be a part of telling this story, so I’m wearing two hats on this one… as an actor and as a co-producer,” Chopra told the Hindustantimes.

The Sky is Pink, directed by Shonali Bose, is based on Aisha Choudhary, a young motivational speaker who was diagnosed with immune deficiency disorder as an infant, and her book My Little Epiphanies. The film features Chopra and Akhtar as a married couple and Wasim as their young daughter, suffering from a life-threatening ailment.

Chopra and Akhtar had earlier worked together in Zoya Akhtar’s Dil Dhadakne Do. She also collaborated with Akhtar for Don and Don 2, which the actor directed and produced.