Perween Rahman: The Rebel Optimist wins award in India

The documentary on Pakistani architect Perween Rahman has won an award in New Delhi, India.

The movie won the award for best documentary in the ‘Across the Border’ category of the 7th Delhi International Film Festival 2018. The documentary has been directed by Mahera Omar.

Perween Rahman was the director of the Orangi Pilot Project, an NGO based in Karachi. She was shot dead on March 13, 2013 on her way home from the office.

The Orangi Pilot Project provided technical guidance to low-income communities in Orangi for laying down sewage lines in their lanes. Perween was instrumental in the development of this unique model of sanitation. Her work was based on extensive mapping of the lanes of Orangi, which soon spread to the entire city.

She led the team that developed a concept for a sewage disposal plan for Karachi, which was accepted by the local city government. She also mapped the more than 2,000 urban villages in Karachi and helped people get land rights. Perween was a champion for the youth and women of Orangi, and a role model for many. Her murder is a great loss for the world.

“Perween believed in cultivating human relationships. She had a very special connection with the people of Orangi,” said Omar.