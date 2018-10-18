Orange Is the New Black’s latest season will be its last

October 18, 2018

Photo: AFP

Netflix’s women’s-prison drama Orange Is the New Black will end with the upcoming seventh season.

The cast of Orange Is the New Black released a video Wednesday announcing that the upcoming seventh season would be the last of the groundbreaking Netflix series.

 

Following the announcement, several of the actors reflected on the series’ stellar run and thanked the show’s writers and fans on social media.

The show was nominated twice for top-series Emmy honours, and Uzo Aduba won two acting trophies. The series was an early hit for Netflix when the streaming service began showing original programming.

The show has been praised for its portrayal of prisoners, as well as tackling issues like gender, race and sexuality.

The last season’s 2019 release date for Orange Is the New Black wasn’t announced.

 
 
 

