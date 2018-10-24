Nick Jonas buys $6.5m mansion for wife-to-be Priyanka Chopra

October 24, 2018

Nick Jonas has bought a $6.5 million mansion for wife-to-be Priyanka Chopra in Beverly Hills.

He purchased the 4,129 square feet crib three months before popping the question to the Bollywood actress, reported TMZ. The mansion has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a swimming pool.

The couple got engaged in Mumbai on August 18. A roka ceremony was held at Priyanka’s Juhu residence. The roka ceremony is a Punjabi pre-wedding event where the bride and groom’s close family members meet and exchange gifts.

Reports suggested that the two have booked Jodhpur’s historical Mehrangarh Fort for their wedding.

 

Here are some of the pictures of the house:

 

Priyanka is currently busy shooting for her upcoming Bollywood project The Sky Is Pink which also stars Farhan Akhtar in a pivotal role. The movie will be Priyanka’s first Bollywood film after a gap of two years.

Nick and Priyanka first hit off at last years’ Met Gala, according to reports and are being romantically linked since the month of May.

 

 
 
 

