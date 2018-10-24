Netflix gives Sacred Games season 2 the green light after ‘independent investigation’

October 24, 2018

This photo taken on July 4, 2018 shows Indian commuters walking below a poster of “Sacred Games”, the upcoming Indian series on Netflix, in Mumbai. Photo: AFP

Netflix has decided that Sacred Games, its first original Indian series, will get its second season after an independent investigation into allegations of harassment emerged against a partner of Phantom Films, the company producing the show.

The streaming giant has said that it is continuing its partnership with co-directors Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane. The two came under fire for their inaction after Vikas Bahl, their partner at Phantom Films, was accused of sexual assault by a female employee.

Phantom Films was dissolved after the allegations emerged.

“After an independent investigation, the results helped inform Netflix’s decision to continue with Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap on season 2 of Sacred Games. We continue to collaborate with our production partners to ensure and maintain a safe and respectful working environment,” read Netflix’s statement.

It will also continue to work with writer Varun Grover, who was anonymously accused of harassment.

Sacred Games is based on a Vikram Chandra novel of the same name. It was directed by Kashyap and Motwane and written by Varun Grover, Smita Singh and Vasant Nath. It stars Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte.

 
 
 

