Naseeruddin Shah doesn’t want audience to remember 2018 as Salman Khan phase of cinema

Veteran Bollywood actor Naseeruddin Shah has said that he doesn’t want the audience to remember 2018 as the phase of only one kind of cinema – “Salman Khan Films”.

According to Hindustan Times, Mr Shah said, “I feel that cinema can’t change society or bring a revolution”.

“I’m also not sure of cinema as a medium of education. Documentaries can be educative, not feature films. People see them and forget. The only serious function films can serve is to act as a record of their times,” Shah said.

The actor said that people should know what the India of 2018 was like.

“They should not end up seeing only Salman Khan Films 200 years later,” he said, adding that cinema is posterity.

Shah said that he is always keen to work with youngsters and he always hears them out seriously.

“I have done so many films with first-timers and I’ve never regretted it,” the actor said.