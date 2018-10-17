Nandita Das breaks silence over harassment allegations against father

Bollywood actor-director Nandita has said that she will continue to support #MeToo movement even after her father was accused of sexual harassment.

“As a strong supporter of the #MeToo movement, I want to reiterate that I will continue to add my voice to it, despite the disturbing allegations made against my father, which he has categorically denied,” Nandia Das wrote on Facebook.

Nandita Das’ father, an award-winning Indian painter Jitni Das, was accused of sexual harassment by Nisha Bore.

Nisha said that Nandita’s father asked her to assist him for a few days and molested her on the second day.

“I have maintained from the very start that this is the time we all need to listen, so that women [and men] feel safe to speak up,” Nandia Das added.

“At the same time, it is also important to be sure about allegations so as not to dilute the movement,” the actor said.