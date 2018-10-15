Nana Patekar walks out of Houseful 4 in the wake sexual harassment allegations

Actor Nana Patekar, who is accused of harassing actress Tanushree Dutta on the set of Horn Ok Pleass, has distanced himself from Houseful 4, reported The Indian Express.

This comes soon after Sajid Khan stepped down as director after he too was accused of sexual harassment.

“Nanasaheb does not want any inconvenience caused to anyone and hence in the backdrop of false accusations levelled against him. He thought it fit to distance himself with the ongoing project of Houseful,” said a statement.

Patekar has denied the Dutta’s allegations. Khan also released a statement on Friday, denying the allegations. He said he was taking the “morale responsibility” of stepping down until he can prove the allegations are false.

The lead actor in the movie, Akshay Kumar, had already asked the movie’s producers to cancel all shoots until an investigation was conducted because he doesn’t want to work with any proven offenders.

His co-star Riteish Deshmukh also released a statement endorsing Akshay’s stand.