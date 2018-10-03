Moviegoers rejoice: Pakistan to get 1,000 cinema screens

Moviegoers should rejoice as the government is planning to increase the number of cinema screens from 127 to 1,000.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that more cinema screens will create 20,000 jobs and give a boost to the film industry.

Pakistan welcomes any joint venture in the arena of exchange of films and co-productions, he said.

Chaudhry met with the US Chargé d Affaires Paul Jones on Tuesday. The two agreed to boost cultural cooperation revival of Pakistani films. The revival of the cinema would not only provide entertainment to the people, but would also generate economic activity, he remarked.

He further added that media was enjoying unprecedented freedom in Pakistan, and the current government believes in freedom of expression.