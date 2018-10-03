Malala’s portrait unveiled at London gallery

One of the two portraits of Malala Yousufzai has gone up at London’s National Portrait Gallery.

The gallery revealed on Tuesday a portrait of the youngest Nobel prize winner inscribed with Pashto poetry. Her second portrait will be unveiled in Birmingham in 2020.

“I hope it will remind visitors that girls everywhere are fighting for change in their communities and countries – their stories must also be heard,” Malala said.

Yousufzai’s portrait is hanging alongside “some of Britain’s most influential writers, artists, and leaders”.

We are delighted to welcome into the collection a portrait of Malala Yousafzai by acclaimed Iranian-born artist and filmmaker, Shirin Neshat. Supported by Scott Collins and Lotta Ashdown, in partnership with Outset.

Iranian-born artist Shirin Neshat has inscribed a Pashto poem on the portrait. The poem, Malala II, was written by poet Rahmat Shah Sayel in 2011. The poem connects and praises Malala of Maiwand, an Afghan national folk hero and Yousafzai.

Yousafzai was shot by the Taliban in 2012 for advocating for girl’s education. She runs the Malala Fund, which advocates education for girls. She is currently studying philosophy, politics and economics at the Oxford University.