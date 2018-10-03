Malala’s portrait unveiled at London gallery

October 3, 2018

Photo: National Portrait Gallery/Twitter

One of the two portraits of Malala Yousufzai has gone up at London’s National Portrait Gallery.

The gallery revealed on Tuesday a portrait of the youngest Nobel prize winner inscribed with Pashto poetry. Her second portrait will be unveiled in Birmingham in 2020.

“I hope it will remind visitors that girls everywhere are fighting for change in their communities and countries – their stories must also be heard,” Malala said.

Yousufzai’s portrait is hanging alongside “some of Britain’s most influential writers, artists, and leaders”.

Iranian-born artist Shirin Neshat has inscribed a Pashto poem on the portrait. The poem, Malala II, was written by poet Rahmat Shah Sayel in 2011. The poem connects and praises Malala of Maiwand, an Afghan national folk hero and Yousafzai.

Yousafzai was shot by the Taliban in 2012 for advocating for girl’s education. She runs the Malala Fund, which advocates education for girls. She is currently studying philosophy, politics and economics at the Oxford University.

 
 
 

See Also

NAB seeks court’s permission to sell Ishaq Dar’s assets

September 27, 2018 6:52 pm

Police springs into action after ‘Israel is a racist endeavour’ posters appear across London

September 6, 2018 12:02 pm

Premier League: Chelsea beat Arsenal 3-2 in London derby thriller

August 19, 2018 1:26 pm

Man whose car hit UK parliament barriers has been arrested on terrorism charges

August 14, 2018 3:53 pm

Anderson dominates as India bowled out for 107

August 11, 2018 11:27 am

Cat honored for helping sick owner

August 4, 2018 3:39 pm

 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.