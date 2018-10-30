Malala Yousafzai strikes a pose with Riz Ahmed

British-Pakistani Emmy award winner Riz Ahmed shared a picture with social activist Malala Yousafzai on Monday.

“From one PPE student to another, I had a great time listening to rizmc speak this weekend,” said Malala Yousafzai with her picture retweeted.

From one PPE student to another, I had a great time listening to @rizmc speak this weekend. 😊 https://t.co/7BcUSEUBAt — Malala (@Malala) October 29, 2018

Malala is currently studying Philosophy, Politics and Economics at Oxford University and Riz Ahmed graduated with the same degree.

Related: Shah Rukh Khan accepts Malala’s invitation to visit Oxford University

Born to British Pakistani family Riz Ahmed is an actor and a rapper. He is best known for his appearance on Rogue One, The Night Of, Four Lions, Nightcrawler, and Venom.