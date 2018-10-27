Malala speaks about why lack of girls’ education is a global problem

For Malala Yousufzai, balancing her time is tough. She wrote about her experience at Oxford for Vogue and spoke about how she has been managing her time between studies, co-curricular activities and managing the Malala Fund.

“The hardest part for me is managing my time, as, on top of my studies and balancing work with Malala Fund, I want to take advantage of everything university has to offer,” she said. “I joined the cricket club, Oxford Union and the Oxford Pakistan Society.”

Much like other young students, Yousafzai too has started essays at 11pm the night before they are due. She expressed her gratitude for the opportunities she said but wants “to live in a world where every girl is able to weigh her future career options” in the way she will when she graduates.

Related: CIA, R&AW and Jewish agent: the Malala fake news effect

She highlighted the plight of young girls all over the world and how they share her ambitions but are stuck in situations they didn’t choose.

Yousafzai emphasised how having 130 million girls out of school is a problem. She quoted World Bank research and said that the global economy could grow by $15 to $30 trillion if every girl went to school. With the advent of technological advancements, young women without education would fall behind in progress.

She urged people to speak out against injustice and vote for leaders interested in equality and education.

Related: Malala slams Trump’s child separation policy

Yousafzai ended her essay by saying she hasn’t figured out what her career path will be but she knows that she will continue advocating for girls and women.