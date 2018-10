Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are all set to tie the knot next year and may soon go public with their relationship, Filmfare reported.

Quoting a source close to the couple, Filmfare reported that “Malaika and Arjun are extremely fond of each other”.

“Malaika and Arjun plan to take their relationship to next level and tie the knot next year,” the source said.