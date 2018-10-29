Mahira Khan shares a picture of a bat signed by Imran Khan

Mahira Khan took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with a soon-to-be-auctioned bat signed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Other than being a versatile actor, the Humsafar actress is also known for creating awareness and raising funds for Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital (SKMCH). Mahira is the brand ambassador of SKMCH and has been quite active in raising funds.

“Ain’t no ordinary bat. Auctioning a bat signed by Mr PM himself tonight in LA for the Shaukat Khanum fundraiser! See you all tonight PS don’t judge the form,” she wrote with a picture of her with the bat on Instagram.

Mahira is in Los Angeles to collect funds for Pakistan’s third Shaukat Khanum Hospital that is being built in Karachi. She attended events on October 27 and October 28 respectively.

Coming to my SF and LA for @SKMCH ! Hoping to see all of you there 🙏🏼✨ pic.twitter.com/IUds4HLb6j — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) October 16, 2018

Earlier this year, Mahira was also spotted in Dubai joining the PTI chairperson at a gala being held for fundraising for SKMCH.

Fundraisers for the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital are always star-studded affairs and celebrities from all over the world come together for philanthropic activities. The stars coming together for such activities to influence fans have always proved to be a great success whether it is creating awareness or raising funds.