Little hope for the Princess of Hope if things continue as they are

The Princess of Hope stands tall and proud along Balochistan’s Makran Coast but she has little hope of staying around for long.

The rock formation may have formed naturally over the course of many years, but looks as if it is the work of a skilled artisan.

Instead of going to the site to soak in the sight of the beautiful structure, tourists have been vandalising the monument by writing their names on it.

“The Princess of Hope is one of Balochistan’s precious heritage sites and should be provided protection by the government,” said Balochistan Culture and Tourism Minister Abdul Khaliq Hazara. “Kund Malir, Hingol National Park, Hinglaj Mata and Princess of Hope hold great tourism value and are listed in the government’s top priorities.”

The government has plans to invest in the area for more tourism. “Along with a safe environment for tourists, international standard resorts will also be constructed,” he said.

Hazara has asked for a report from the tourism secretary regarding the vandalism of the Princess of Hope and promised that he will raise the issue in the assembly.

In a positive development, the Lahore Fort administration has started to fine visitors for littering inside the fort. Public signs have been installed, warning visitors about the fine. Brochures are also distributed to raise awareness about the importance of keeping the heritage site clean.

In the past, preservation works for the Wazir Khan mosque — a Mughal era structure with Arabic calligraphy and Qashani work on its gates, minarets and walls — in Lahore were initiated.

Efforts to restore the quaint style, design and calligraphy of Jamia Masjid Khuda Abad were also carried out. Another recent heritage site restoration project was the rehabilitation of Pakistan Chowk in Karachi.