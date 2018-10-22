Lioness kills the father of her three cubs at the Indianapolis Zoo

A lioness at the Indianapolis Zoo attacked the lion she had three cubs with. She suffocated him by locking her jaws around his neck.

The lions had been together for eight years and the female gave birth to three cubs in 2015. The zookeepers are shocked because they never noticed any aggression between the couple.

The zookeepers are devastated. “For a lot of us, it’s just like a family member,” said David Hagan.

The staff rushed to the enclave where the 12-year-old female, Zuri, was fighting with the 10-year-old male, Nyack.

Zuri had Nyack by his neck and despite repeated attempts by zookeepers to separate the two, she continued to hang on until his body stopped moving.

The autopsy revealed that Nyack died of suffocation from neck injuries. The lioness had been loaned from the San Diego zoo under the species survival plan by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.