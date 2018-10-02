Lahore International Children Film Festival seeks to entertain, inspire and educate

Parents often worry about the lack of good shows or movies on television for their children. An international film festival for kids seeks to provide quality content to them.

The 10th Lahore International Children Film Festival is currently being held in Lahore. It will continue till October 6, Saturday.

It will also be held in Karachi from October 8 to October 13.

The festival is showcasing 72 films from 29 countries, including several films made by young Pakistani film makers. These films have been selected from a total of 2,765 entries from 67 countries. The movies are of different genres such as shorts, animations, documentaries, and child-made films.

The screenings have been divided into three age groups; for children between ages four to seven, eight to 12, and teenagers.

“We believe that the children’s cinema is a magic, which tells stories in a way that can affect the thinking processes of young minds, creating a real impact on their everyday lives,” the organisers write on the event’s website.

You can catch the screenings at Cinepax Cinema in Packages Mall.